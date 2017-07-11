Goa government says schools should finish exams before U-17 FIFA World Cup

By IANS

PANAJI: The Goa government on Monday asked schools in the state to re-schedule their first term exams, so that students can watch FIFA World Cup under-17 matches, which are being hosted here in October.

In a circular sent to all schools, Director Education G.P Bhat requested all heads to re-schedule the first terminal or summative exams to conclude on or before October 7.

"In order to enable the students to witness the matches of once in a lifetime event, it is enjoined upon heads of all schools in the State to re-schedule the first terminal examination/summative examination so that it gets over on or before October 7, 2017.

Regular classes will continue until the end of the term," said the circular.

"FIFA under 17 World Cup will be held in India with Goa hosting some matches from October 7 to October 21 at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda," the circular also says.

Goa is expected to host German and Brazil under-17 teams, who will play matches against Costa Rica (October 7) and Niger (October 13) respectively.