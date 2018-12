By IANS

LONDON: English football giants Liverpool FC have announced the signing of striker Dominic Solanke from Chelsea.

"It feels amazing and everyone has made me feel welcome already," the 19-year-old told his new club's website, reports Efe.

Solanke joins the Reds after scoring four goals in England's U20 World Cup campaign this summer.

The striker picked up the Golden Ball for best player during the historic World Cup victory in South Korea.