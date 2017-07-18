Sevilla announces Mariano Ferreira transfer to Galatasaray

By IANS

SEVILLA: Spanish football club Sevilla's Brazilian player Mariano Ferreira was transferred to Turkish side Galatasaray, it was announced on the Sevilla website on Monday.

Sources involved in the transfer told Efe that Mariano will leave Sevilla for about five million euros ($5.73 million) and has signed for the Istanbul-based club for three seasons.

According to the club, the right-back, 31, leaves Sevilla after two great seasons in which he won a UEFA Europa League and played 80 games.

He has been a key player under both coaches, Unai Emery and Jorge Sampaol.