Home Sport Football

Former Argentina star Maxi Rodriguez joins Uruguay's Penarol

Rodriguez will earn around $70,000 a month, making him the highest paid footballer in Uruguay and has been signed on a free transfer from Newell's Old Boys.

Published: 28th July 2017 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2017 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Former Argentina's midfielder Maximiliano Rodriguez

By IANS

RIO DE JANEIRO: Uruguay's Penarol has signed former Argentina international winger Maxi Rodriguez on a free transfer from Newell's Old Boys.

Rodriguez will earn around $70,000 a month, making him the highest paid footballer in Uruguay, Xinhua news agency quoted the local media as saying.

Rodriguez made 135 appearances for Newell's Old Boys in the Argentine top division and scored 48 goals, having joined the club in 2012 from English Premier League side Liverpool.

He has been capped 57 times for Argentina's national team and was part of their campaigns at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Argentina Pedro Rodriguez

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
17 dead in fire at a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 35 injured
New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi fire: 17 dead, Govt orders probe
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp