Former Argentina star Maxi Rodriguez joins Uruguay's Penarol

RIO DE JANEIRO: Uruguay's Penarol has signed former Argentina international winger Maxi Rodriguez on a free transfer from Newell's Old Boys.

Rodriguez will earn around $70,000 a month, making him the highest paid footballer in Uruguay, Xinhua news agency quoted the local media as saying.

Rodriguez made 135 appearances for Newell's Old Boys in the Argentine top division and scored 48 goals, having joined the club in 2012 from English Premier League side Liverpool.

He has been capped 57 times for Argentina's national team and was part of their campaigns at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups.