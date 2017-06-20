Home Sport Football

Spanish state prosecutor accuses former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho of tax fraud

A Spanish state prosecutor accused Ex-Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho of tax fraud worth 3.3 million euros in unpaid taxes.

Jose Mourinho, who coached Real Madrid from 2010-13, currently coaches Manchester United. (File | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: A Spanish state prosecutor accused former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho of tax fraud worth 3.3 million euros ($3.7 million) in unpaid taxes on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the section for economic crimes of Madrid's provincial state prosecutor's office said its investigations indicated that Mourinho committed two counts of tax fraud in 2011 and 2012.

The state prosecutor based the accusations on information provided by Spain's Tax Office, which indicate that Mourinho used shell companies in the Virgin Islands and Ireland to "hide profits made from image rights."

It will now be up to a judge to decide whether to take the matter to court.

The 54-year-old Mourinho, who coached Madrid from 2010-13, currently coaches Manchester United.

The accusation against Mourinho comes a week after the Madrid-based prosecutor's office accused Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo of defrauding Spain's tax office of 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million). The prosecutor said Ronaldo used shell company in the Virgin Islands to cheat on his taxes.

Ronaldo has denied any wrongdoing.

Last year, Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and his father, Jorge Horacio Messi, were found guilty on three counts of defrauding tax authorities of 4.1 million euros ($4.6 million) from income made from image rights. The two were given 21-month jail sentences but neither is expected to serve prison time since it was a first offense and the sentence was under two years.

