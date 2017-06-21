Home Sport Football

Sao Paulo near deal for Jonathan Gomez from Independiente Santa Fe

Published: 21st June 2017

Independiente Santa Fe midfielder Jonathan Gomez (File | AP)

By IANS

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil top division football club Sao Paulo is close to signing Argentine midfielder Jonathan Gomez from Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe.

The Brazilian Serie A club has offered the Bogota outfit $2.5 million to secure the 27-year-old, Xinhua news agency quoted the Uol news portal as saying on Tuesday.

It added that the parties are negotiating a three-year deal and that an agreement could be reached "within days".

Gomez has scored 21 goals in 80 matches for Santa Fe since his 2016 move from Deportivo Pasto.

Sao Paulo are currently 14th in Brazil's 20-team Serie A standings with just 10 points from their first eight matches.
 

