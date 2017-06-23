Lucas Lima (L) made 95 appearances for Santos since joining the club from Sport Recife in 2014. (File | AFP)

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil international midfielder Lucas Lima has agreed to join Spanish football giants Barcelona on a free transfer in January, according to media reports.

The 26-year-old has six months remaining on his current contract with Brazilian Serie A club Santos, meaning he can sign a pre-contract with the Catalan giants next month, reports Xinhua news agency.

He has agreed a five-year deal worth four million euros ($4.46 million) per season, plus five million euros ($5.58 million) in bonus payments, according to the Globo newspaper.

Lima also reportedly received proposals from English Premier League club Everton and Turkey's Fenerbahce.

The transfer would unite Lima with his national teammate and good friend Neymar, who is understood to have been influential in the deal.

Santos forward Bruno Henrique confirmed the news of his teammate's departure on Thursday.

"We are happy for him, because of the player that he is," Henrique told reporters. "He's a player whose quality is not up for debate, a Brazil international. He's helped Santos a lot. We wish him a lot of luck in Barcelona."

Lima has made 95 appearances for Santos since joining the club from Sport Recife in 2014. He has been capped 14 times for Brazil.