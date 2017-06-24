MOSCOW: Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo could play for the first time since April in Sunday's Confed Cup clash against Australia, says Chile's coach Juan Antonio Pizzi.

Bravo, 34, has not played since injuring his calf in April during a derby against Manchester United.

In his absence, Johnny Herrera was in goal for Chile's 2-0 win over Cameroon and Thursday's 1-1 draw with Germany in Russia.

But Bravo, Chile's joint most capped player alongside Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, could return to help the Copa America winners reach the last four.

"Claudio is fit and has managed to train in the last few days and he is ready, we'll decide who will be our goalkeeper tomorrow," said Chile's coach Juan Antonio Pizzi on Saturday.

"We'll take into account that he hasn't played for a while, but he has shown he's fit in the last few training sessions."

Chile, the Group B leaders, need only a point at Moscow's Spartak Stadium to reach the semis while the Socceroos must win by three clear goals to reach the last four.

Inter Milan defender Gary Medel limped out of Thursday's Germany draw with cramp, but has recovered and could captain Chile in Moscow.

"He's doing fine, he had a small muscle contraction issue, he will be up to speed and he wants to play," said Medel's team-mate Franciso Silva.

Pissi admitted his team went off the boil in the second-half against Germany, but expects the Australians to struggle with his team's pace.

"This energy drop we had in the second half didn't damage us too much because Germany couldn't maintain a high pace because of the demands we'd imposed on them," said Pizzi.

"We're going to try to get them (Australia) tired as well.

"Hopefully, this will translate into goals."