MADRID: Despite doubts about Cristiano Ronaldo's stay at Real Madrid, former club defender Miguel Salgado has said he believes the reigning Spanish football league champions will hold on to their star forward.

"Real Madrid do not want Cristiano to leave. He will not find a club that gives him more than Madrid," Salgado was quoted as saying by ESPNFC on Sunday.

Claiming that he was treated unfairly by Spain's tax authorities, Ronaldo -- currently playing in the Confederations Cup with Portugal -- has reportedly expressed his desire to leave Real.

Both his former club Manchester United and French giants Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a move for Ronaldo.

Real President Florentino Perez though had said that he and the club expected Ronaldo to stay.