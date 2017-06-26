NICE: Italian international striker Mario Balotelli signed a new one-year deal with French Ligue 1 outfit Nice on Sunday after spearheading their qualification for the Champions League in his first season.

Nice announced the news on the club's website with a photo of the 26-year-old Balotelli signing his contract alongside president Jean-Pierre Rivere and general manager Julien Fournier.

Balotelli, who played in Italy for AC Milan and Inter Milan and England with Liverpool and Manchester City, joined Nice last August and scored 17 goals in 28 appearances as the club finished third in France.