BASTIA: Ex-France international Sebastien Squillaci has extended his contract with Bastia for a year despite the Corsican outfit's relegation to the third division by French football's financial watchdog.

The 37-year-old defender, who had been sidelined since last October because of ruptured cruciate ligaments, was out of contract with the fallen Ligue 1 side.

But the club confirmed on Monday that Squillaci, who arrived in 2013 from English Premier League side Arsenal, had extended his contract for a season.

Cash-strapped Bastia have appealed their double relegation to the third division and hope to play in Ligue 2 next season. A decision will be made on July 10.

Squillaci, who won 21 caps for France between 2004 and 2010, made his name at Monaco during an eight year spell until 2006 reaching the 2004 Champions League final, before going on to win two French titles with Lyon.

He played for Arsenal between 2010 and 2013 but only made 23 appearances.