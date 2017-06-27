BORDEAUX: Bordeaux are in the hunt for Leicester's French midfielder Nampalys Mendy, the Ligue 1 side's coach Jocelyn Gourvennec disclosed on Tuesday.

Mendy joined Leicester from Nice in a 16 million euro ($17.8m) deal in July 2016 as then manager Claudio Ranieri prepared the defence of the Foxes' stunning Premier League title triumph.

But the 25-year-old spent more time off the pitch than on it as perpetual injury hampered his first season in England.

"He was bought very expensively by Leicester after a very good season as captain at Nice," Gourvennec told a press conference.

"But considering the season he had (with two ankle operations) he wants to return to France, and Bordeaux are interested in him."

Mendy could join the club in a loan arrangement with an option to buy attached.

"He's a lad we know well, I've spoken to him, he's an established performer in his position, and he's still young. He didn't have the season he'd hoped for at Leicester for various reasons," added Gourvennec.

Six-time French champions Bordeaux finished out of European contention in sixth place last season, 36 points behind champions Monaco.

If Mendy does end up at Bordeaux he will team up with his cousin, striker Alexandre Mendy, who is joining from Ligue 1 rivals Guingamp.