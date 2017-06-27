Fiorentina, who finished eighth last season, have been owned since 2002 by the Della Valle family, Italian industrialists. (File | AP)

ROME: Fiorentina's owners said fan dissatisfaction had driven them to putting the Italian Serie A side up for sale on Monday.

Fiorentina, who finished eighth last season, have been owned since 2002 by the Della Valle family, Italian industrialists.

They have come in for recent criticism by supporters over their management and declared their intention to sell on the club's official website.

"In light of dissatisfaction from the fans Fiorentina's owners announce they are fully prepared to step aside and leave the club at the disposal of anyone who wishes to buy it and to manage it in the way that they consider to be the most appropriate," their statement read.

The family said they would listen "to concrete offers".

"This is the time for those who love the violet jersey and believe that the club could be managed differently with more success to come forward."

Fans have vented their anger at the news that popular Spanish midfielder Borja Valero could be leaving.

"You're even selling the family silver. Della Valle, leave," was the message on a banner hung outside Fiorentina's Artemio Franchi ground on Saturday.

