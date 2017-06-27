Tal Ben Haim (R) has signed for four seasons with Sparta Prague. | AFP

PRAGUE: Israeli international striker Tal Ben Haim has signed for four seasons with Sparta Prague from Maccabi Tel Aviv, the Czech club announced on Tuesday.

Ben Haim arrives on a deal reported to be worth 2.9 million euros ($3.2m), making him the most expensive transfer in the history of the Czech league.

The 27-year-old has 24 caps for Israel and has scored five international goals, and has played over 300 matches in the Israeli championship, also with Maccabi Petah Tikva and Hapoel Tel Aviv.

The Czech club also recently signed Italian Andrea Stramaccioni as their coach for next season.

The 41-year-old has managed Inter Milan and Udinese in Serie A, as well as Greek side Panathinaikos.

Sparta have won 12 titles in the Czech league which emerged following the split of former Czechoslovakia in 1993, the last one in 2014.

They finished third this season, clinching a spot in the Europa League third play-off round.