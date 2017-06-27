Douglas (L) has made 38 appearances for Vasco da Gama since being promoted from the club' s youth academy last year. (File | AFP)

RIO DE JANEIRO: English football club Manchester City are preparing a proposal to sign Vasco da Gama's Brazil under-20 midfielder Douglas, according to media reports.

The English Premier League (EPL) club sent a scout to watch the 19-year-old in Vasco's 1-0 victory over Atletico Goianiense in Brazil's Serie A championship on Sunday, according the Lance news portal as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Douglas is tied to the Rio de Janeiro club until 2021 and has a $30 million release clause in his contract, the report added.

He has made 38 appearances for Vasco since being promoted from the club' s youth academy last year.

The teenager has also been capped five times for Brazil' s under-20 team.