With top European clubs looking to bolster their squads ahead of the new season, Express takes a look at the top signings so far...

Manchester City

After a disappointing first season, Pep Guardiola wasted no time in splashing the cash this summer. They first snapped AS Monaco’s Bernardo Silva for a whooping £43.6m. Silva has 15 caps for Portugal. Though he missed Portugal’s Euro 2016 triumph through injury, he was instrumental in Monaco’s title win. He also had great performances in the Champions League. In the French league, he has eight goals and nine assists from 37 games. Last year, the goalkeeping situation was the worst for City and they have roped in Benfica’s Ederson for a British record fee for a goalkeeper £34.9m. He made 25 league appearances and also won the Taca de Portugal along with the league.

Liverpool

Everyone saw how destructive Liverpool can be on the counter last season. Back in the Champions League, the Merseysiders’ will benefit hugely from Mohamed Salah’s pace. Arriving from Roma for £36.9m, the Egyptian along with Sadio Mane is going to be a nightmare for fullbacks. Salah has 29 goals in 65 appearances for Roma and will be a good alternative with Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Phillippe Coutinho.

Real Madrid

The Spanish and European Champions won the race for Brazilian wonder kid Vinicius Junior from Flamengo for £39.6m. The teenager has made 22 appearances for the Brazil Under-17s, scoring 19 goals, and was the best performer at the South American Under-17 Championship, at which Brazil were crowned champions. However, Madrid will own the rights to the Brazilian only from July 2018, when he turns 18.

AC Milan

After being taken over by Chinese investors, Milan are desperate to regain their status as European heavyweights. The Italians have reportedly spent €99m on Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez, and Andre Silva. The Portuguese joined the Rossoneri from Porto for £33.5m. Silva scored 16 goals in 32 appearances in the Portuguese Liga last season, adding a further four in Europe.

Bayern Munich

The German champions have roped in French midfielder Corentin Tolisso for £35m. Carlo Ancelotti who has plenty of experience in winning the Champions League is desperate to make Bayern the Champions of Europe again after Jupp Heynckes did it in 2013. With Arturo Vidal, Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry all in their 30s, and Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso retiring, it will be interesting to see how Bayern will fare next year.

£838.7m

Total spendings so far across Europe’s top five leagues.