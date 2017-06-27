Paul Baysse is to join Malaga for the next three seasons with an option for a fourth season. (File | AFP)

MALAGA: French defender Paul Baysse has passed a medical test with Malaga and is set to seal a three-year deal to move from France's Nice to the Spanish football side, sources close to the negotiations confirmed to Efe on Tuesday.

Although the Frenchman returned to his country one week ago without responding to the offer from the Spanish club, he spent the last week with his family in Malaga to get used to the Spanish city, the club facilities and find a school for his children.

Baysse, 29, accepted Malaga's offer on Monday and arrived in the Spanish city on Tuesday morning, where he passed the medical examination.

The French defender is to join the La Liga side for the next three seasons with an option for a fourth season.

Malaga finished 11th in La Liga.