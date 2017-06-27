MARSEILLE: France striker Bafetimbi Gomis will not be making his loan at Marseille into a permanent transfer, the Ligue 1 side's president confirmed on Monday.

Gomis, who won the last of his 12 caps in June 2013, scored a career-best 20 Ligue 1 goals last season for Marseille and captained the French club while on loan from English Premier League outfit Swansea City.

Marseille coach Rudi Garcia had been eager to keep the 31-year-old at the Velodrome on a permanent deal but instead Gomis is set to sign for Turkish giants Galatasaray.

"Bafetimbi Gomis will not be at the club next season," OM president Jacques-Henri Eyraud said on Monday at the presentation of striker Valere Germain, the new signing from Monaco.

"I wish him good luck in his career and with his next contract," added Eyraud.

French sports daily L'Equipe has reported that Marseille -- owned by American tycoon Frank McCourt -- have been unable to match Galatasaray's offer of an annual net salary worth 3.4 million euros (£3 million, $3.8 million).

Gomis struggled at Swansea in two seasons with the Welsh side after joining from Lyon and they are happy to let him leave despite the player having a year to run on his contract.