Bertrand Traor came to Chelsea in 2014 and in his 16 appearances for the Blues he saw four goals. (File | AP)

LONDON: English football giants Chelsea has confirmed the sale of striker Bertrand Traore to Olympique Lyon for 10 million euros ($11.3 million).

Traore, 21, who has signed a contract for the next five seasons, played last year on loan at Ajax in Amsterdam, scoring nine goals in 24 games at the Eredivisie, reports Efe.

The Burkina Faso international came to Chelsea in 2014 and in his 16 appearances for the Blues he saw four goals, including three in three consecutive matches in 2016.

"Bertrand Traore has completed his permanent transfer to Lyon in the French first division. We want to wish him the best of luck in his career in France and we thank him for his contribution to Chelsea," said the London club in a statement.