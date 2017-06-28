Alexandru Maxim has plenty of experience in the Bundesliga as he made overall 131 appearances for Stuttgart. (File | AFP)

BERLIN: German football club FC Mainz 05 have signed attacking midfielder Alexandru Maxim from newly promoted top division rivals VFB Stuttgart.

Both Bundesliga clubs made the announcement on Tuesday. Mainz strengthened their forward line with the transfer of the Romania international, who has signed a four-year deal until June 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Alexandru Maxim is a classic midfielder. He finds the open spaces and is dangerous near the goal area. He will enrich our squad. We are very pleased that he opted for Mainz," Mainz' sporting director Rouven Schroeder said.

Maxim has plenty of experience in the Bundesliga as he made overall 131 appearances for Stuttgart where he provided 35 assists and 17 goals since 2013.

"I am delighted to be able to wear Mainz' jersey in the future. I am convinced that I have made the right decision," Maxim said.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been a part of the Romania national team since 2012, scoring two goals in 27 international caps.