LONDON: Former West Ham United and England midfielder Scott Parker announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Parker began his career at Charlton Athletic before playing for Chelsea, Newcastle United, West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham in a career spanning two decades.

The 36-year-old won the 2004-05 League Cup while with Chelsea and was capped 18 times by England.

He was voted Football Writers' Player of the Year in 2011 during his spell at West Ham.

"The decision to retire has not been an easy one for me but having thought long and hard over it I believe that now is the right time to move on to the next chapter in my life and career," Parker said in a statement released to Sky Sports.

"When I started my career at Charlton Athletic all those years ago I could only have dreamt at that time just what was to follow over the next two decades.

"I feel incredibly honoured and proud to have enjoyed the career that I have and I've loved every moment of it."

Parker made 31 appearances for Fulham last season, with his last professional outing coming as a second-half substitute in their 2-1 victory at Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the Championship season.