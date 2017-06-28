Diego Souza scored 10 goals in 19 appearances across all competitions for Sport Recife this year. (File | AFP)

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil international midfielder Diego Souza is close to joining reigning Brazilian Serie A champions Palmeiras from Sport Recife, according to media reports.

Palmeiras are willing to meet Sport Recife's asking price of 13 million Brazilian reais (around $3.5 million) for the 32-year-old, the Gazeta Esportiva news portal said, reports Xinhua news agency.

Souza has scored 10 goals in 19 appearances across all competitions for Sport Recife this year.

Palmeiras coach Cuca reportedly plans to use Souza as a false nine, replacing Colombian forward Miguel Borja, who has failed to impress since his February move from Atletico Nacional.

Souza has been capped six times for Brazil's national team and scored twice in the Selecao's 4-0 friendly victory over Australia in Melbourne earlier this month.