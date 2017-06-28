Pavlenka lifted the Czech championship with Slavia Prague and made an overall 103 appearances in the top flight. (File | PTI)

BERLIN: Czech professional football club Slavia Prague and Bundesliga club Werder Bremen have agreed on the transfer of goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenk.

Both clubs confirmed the agreement on Tuesday. Bremen reinforced their team with the signing of the Czech international, who will join the German top division club after passing the medical at the end of the week, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We are very pleased that we were able to convince Jiri of Bremen. We have been observing him intensively in recent years. He took a good development and made it into the national team," Bremen official Frank Baumann said.

Pavlenka lifted the Czech championship with Slavia Prague and made an overall 103 appearances in the top flight.

Bremen's new arrival made his debut for Czech Republic against Denmark in November 2016. He played ever since two caps.

Both clubs agreed to keep silence over the transfer details such as transfer fee and contract length.