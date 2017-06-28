The U-17 team will head to US, Mexico and Australia as part of exposure tour very soon. | Express Photo Service

CHENNAI: No one at the All India Football Federation would probably like being reminded about the time ‘India beat Italy’. Except maybe the guy tasked with getting traffic on their social media handles.

As India’s U-17 team took on a Lega Pro XI, widely misunderstood by everyone to be the main Italian team, AIFF streamed the whole game live on their Facebook page. By the time, the referee had blown his final whistle to signal an India victory, the stream had been ‘viewed’ a staggering 242,000 times.

Of course, this is not to suggest that as many people actually sat and watched the entire game, for Facebook counts it as a view if somebody plays a video for three seconds.

But it is nonetheless impressive that 242,000 people at a time were aware of what India’s U-17 football team was upto. The ‘Italy’ label may have contributed to the spike. But the numbers are not isolated.

According to AIFF data, the colts’ game against Serbia brought in 109,000 views, the one against Belenenses 68,000 views and the game against Vitoria de Setubal, 84,000 views.

Much has been talked about what hosting the upcoming U-17 World Cup means in the long run — how it will give India a set of players, improved infrastructure and a generation of organisers who know how to plan out a big tournament.

But three-and-a-half years after FIFA announced the country’s date with destiny, the tournament has already altered cricket-crazy India’s sporting psyche. Case in point is the tens of thousands scrambling for links to watch an U-17 football team’s games live, a phenomenon that, before December 2013, would have been unthinkable. The likes of Sanjeev Stalin and Boris Singh are now household names.

While it would be inaccurate to attribute it only to the U-17 World Cup, it is no coincidence that AIFF have managed to put a structured youth programme in place since the announcement.

An U-15 I-League was launched in 2015 to help prepare for the tournament, that in its second edition became an U-16 tournament with a whopping 55 teams participating.

An U-13 league has been announced for 2017. In a recent meeting, the AIFF also discussed ‘baby leagues’ — competitive tournaments for kids as young as eight.

“The U-17 WC was definitely a gamechanger for us,” says India’s technical director Savio Medeira. “The plans were made during the time of Colm Toal and we were able to put it in place over the last three years. We had to do it because the clubs were not focussing on youth development and was spending all their money on the first team. But ever since we started the U-16 I-League, they have been contributing as well.”

No one exemplifies this better than Minerva FC. After winning the U-16 I-League, they were invited to play a friendly against the U-17 team, which they won. Now three of their players are part of the World Cup-bound team.

Shrijna Subba, a pony-tailed teenager stood beaming alongside tournament director Javier Ceppi. Shrijna, a student of the Deorali Girls Sr Secondary School in Gangtok, was the millionth child to be reached out by the Mission XI Million programme.

The programme, jointly run by the Sports Ministry, AIFF and the organising committee of the World Cup, is to be its legacy — an ambitious grassroots programme that would touch 36 cities, 15,000 schools and 11 million children.

Nearly halfway through, it is well on its way to achieving its target.

One million was back in March and, as he inaugurated the Aizawl wing of the programme on Tuesday, Sports Minister Vijay Goel announced that the number was now nearly five million.

“The programme has already reached 8,000 schools and over five million children,” he said.

Five million kids have engaged in kickabouts, workshops, seminars and taken home kits and merchandise. Ten years on, a few of them might just be running out in India colours.

vishnu.prasad@newindianexpress.com