ISTANBUL: French international striker Bafetimbi Gomis Thursday signed for Turkish top flight side Galatasaray from Premier League club Swansea City on a three-year deal.

Gomis, 31, who spent the past season on loan at Marseille, had the day earlier received an ecstatic welcome in Istanbul when he was mobbed by hundreds of fans of the 'Lions' before passing a medical.

Swansea will receive 2.5 million euros ($2.8 million) for the player, who will get an annual wage of 3.35 million euros ($3.8 million), excluding bonuses for success in the Turkish Super Lig and UEFA competitions in each of the three seasons, Galatasaray said in a statement.

"I am ready to be a lion for Galatasaray so that the club wins titles and great victories against its rivals," said Gomis as he signed the contract alongside Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek.

Following a five-year stint at Lyon, Gomis signed for Swansea in 2014. He did not make the hoped-for impact and spent the 2016-2017 season on loan at Marseille, scoring a career-best 20 Ligue 1 goals.

Gomis suffers from a condition that makes him prone to fainting and episodes took place during his career at Lyon and also in a 2015 Swansea clash against Tottenham that caused considerable alarm.

Galatasaray team doctor Yener Ince said in a statement on the club website that it was fully aware of the situation, emphasising the player did not have any heart problem.

"There is absolutely nothing that prevents Gomis from playing football," Ince said.

"There could be fainting spells, both in training and matches. There is not something that will be a surprise for us," he said, adding Galatasaray had spoken to both Marseille and Swansea over the issue.

According to press reports, Gomis since childhood has been affected by a vasovagal condition which can cause low blood pressure and fainting.

Galatasaray spending spree

Galatasaray are on a summer spending spree after finishing fourth in the Super Lig last season, well behind champions and Istanbul rivals Besiktas.

The result was unacceptable for fans of Galatasaray, who have won more Turkish championships than any other club.

The future of their Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder -- who has been the fulcrum of the club's attack since joining in 2013 -- is uncertain while German marksman Lukas Podolski is leaving for Japan's Vissel Kobe.

Galatasaray are also set to sign the French-born Moroccan international midfielder Younes Belhanda from Dynamo Kyiv of Ukraine, who arrived in Istanbul later Thursday.

Galatasaray last week agreed terms with Brazilian central defender Maicon Pereira Roque for a transfer from Sao Paulo in a deal reportedly worth seven million euros ($7.9 million) for the Brazilian club.

French attacking midfielder Mathieu Valbuena meanwhile Thursday signed for Galatasaray's arch Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce as they seek to reinforce their attacking line.

"Valbuena congratulated me yesterday, I said that we were friends but from now on we would be playing for rival clubs and I want to see him under Galatasaray in the table," joked Gomis.