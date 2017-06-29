MILAN: Sunderland striker Fabio Borini underwent a medical with Milan on Thursday before joining the Italian football club.

The 26-year-old Italian striker travelled to Milan on Wednesday and began the medical before signing a contract with the Italian side, reports Efe.

"Fabio Borini is undergoing his medicals," Milan tweeted on Thursday.

If Borini, former striker with Liverpool, passes the medical, he will become the fifth deal for Milan in this summer transfer window after Argentine Mateo Musacchio, Portuguese Andre Silva, Ivorian Franck Kessie and Swiss Ricardo Rodriguez.

Milan finished sixth last season in Serie A.