LONDON: Swansea City captain Leon Britton signed a new one-year contract with the Premier League club on Wednesday.

Britton's new deal is on improved terms and has the option of a further 12-month extension if he reaches a certain amount of appearances next season.

The 34-year-old midfielder has also been guaranteed a coaching role with the club once he has finished playing.

"I felt strong at the end of last season. Even when I wasn't playing I was training well and keeping fit," Britton told Swansea's website.

"If that wasn't the case then I would know and I wouldn't put myself through that. I would make sure I ended at the right time."

Britton joined Swansea on loan from West Ham United in December 2002 before making the move permanent the following year.

Apart from a six-month spell at Sheffield United at the start of the 2010-11 season, he has been with Swansea ever since and has made over 520 appearances for the Welsh club.