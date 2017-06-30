Adrian Gonzalez (L) joined Malaga after he impressed in the last two seasons at Eibar. (File | AFP)

MALAGA: Malaga has announced the signing of midfielder Adrian Gonzalez from Eibar for the next three football seasons.

The 29-year-old Spaniard joined Malaga after he impressed in the last two seasons at Eibar, where he appeared in 60 matches and scored 12 goals, reports Efe.

Adrian, who will be presented on Monday, previously played with several Spanish clubs, including Real Madrid Castilla, Celta Vigo, Getafe Racing Santander, Rayo Vallecano and Elche, before spending two seasons at Eibar.

The midfielder on Thursday is the second deal for Malaga in this summer transfer window after French defender Paul Baysse, who moved from Nice.

Malaga finished 11th in La Liga last season.