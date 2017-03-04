BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Luis Enrique expressed relief on Friday at clearing up his future after confirming he would step down from his role at the end of the season.

The 46-year-old announced his decision to leave the Camp Nou after three seasons in charge following Wednesday's 6-1 demolition of Sporting Gijon in La Liga.

"In a certain way, I feel a bit relieved. I'm focusing my attention on this thrilling end of the season, given the possibilities and the goals we have," Enrique said at a press conference ahead of Saturday's

game with Celta Vigo.

Enrique has won eight titles during his Barca reign, but the former Spain midfielder said his demanding nature shaped his decision to walk away from the club when his contract expires in June.

"It's a flaw I have as a coach: I don't disconnect. I'm switched on for many hours. It's not a general thing, I see lots of coaches working for many years who fully enjoy it. But that's not the case for me," he

said.

Enrique also refuted any notion that his departure was linked to possible dressing room discord.

"My current relationship with the changing room is perfect. This decision is personal and the reason is the one I gave you," he explained, having cited the need for a rest when confirming his impending exit

in midweek.

"I don't regret anything about my attitude, my way of involving myself in this job. I certainly have lots of things to improve, but I'm very critical of myself and that's one of the reasons for my wear and tear."

Barca have won their last five league games to move a point above Real Madrid at the top of the table, although the Catalan giants have played a game more than their arch rivals.

However, they face a monumental challenge to overturn a 4-0 deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 when the teams meet in the return leg in Spain next Wednesday.

"We want to continue on this good run of wins and go into the match against PSG in the best shape possible," Enrique added.