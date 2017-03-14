LONDON: Manchester United were charged on Tuesday by the Football Association (FA) with failing to control their players during the explosive FA Cup quarter-final with Chelsea, English football's ruling body said.

United's Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera was sent off in the first half shortly after referee Michael Oliver warned captain Chris Smalling about the continual fouling of Chelsea's playmaker Eden Hazard.

United's Argentine defender Marcos Rojo was also caught on camera seemingly stamping on Hazard's chest in the second half of the match which Chelsea won 1-0 to oust the holders.

"Following Monday's Emirates FA Cup tie at Chelsea, ManUtd have been charged for failing to control their players," the FA tweeted.