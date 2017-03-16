LONDON: Arsene Wenger has rubbished reports that Arsenal assistant manager Boro Primorac and Gunners defender Hector Bellerin want to leave the troubled Premier League club.

It was claimed this week that Primorac was set to leave Wenger and take up a managerial post in Turkey, but the Arsenal manager was quick to shoot down that idea with a reference to US President Donald Trump.

"That's a complete invention," he told reporters. "It's good today. You say anything and everybody takes it without checking any information.

"Everybody just takes and takes it and makes a subject. It's not serious. Fake news."

Spanish right-back Bellerin has been linked with a move to Barcelona having enjoyed a good season in the Premier League.

But Wenger said there was no foundation to suggestions the 21-year-old was set for an exit.

Asked about whether he was aware of interest in Bellerin from the Catalan giants, Wenger replied: "No.

"He just extended his contract. It's an unbelievable amount of years to go. I believe again it's very difficult to take these things seriously."

Wenger has yet to decide on whether to sign a new two-year deal at the Emirates Stadium, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Fans have protested against Wenger's reign before the last two Arsenal home games as a string of poor results has seen the club drop off the pace in the Premier League title race and lose 10-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

A 5-0 victory over Lincoln to reach the FA Cup semi-finals has not eased the pressure on Wenger, but he would not be drawn on his decision when asked about it during his press conference ahead of Saturday's trip to West Bromwich Albion.

"I have nothing to say about that anymore," he said.

"Every press conference is about that and we have talked enough about that. I've talked enough about that."

Arsenal sit fifth in the table and Wenger now faces a fight to maintain his record of always finishing in the top four in each of the 20 full seasons he has been at the helm.

A Champions League position is usually seen as the minimal requirement for Arsenal's directors but Wenger would not quantify what would be seen as a successful end to the current campaign.

"Success, it's not down to me to judge that," he added.

"Our job is to do as well as we can until the end of the season. We want to play in the Champions League next season.

"Success is basically to take the maximum out of the potential of the team. Where is that? We will see."

