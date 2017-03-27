Home Sport Football

Football fan dies after falling from stand

Bruno Pereira da Silva suffered fatal injuries on Sunday after attempting to jump a fence dividing sections of fans at the Morumbi stadium.

Published: 27th March 2017 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2017 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

SAO PAULO: A football fan died after falling from the second tier of a grandstand during a match between Brazilian rivals Sao Paulo and Corinthians.

Bruno Pereira da Silva suffered fatal injuries on Sunday after attempting to jump a fence dividing sections of fans at the Morumbi stadium here, reports Xinhua news agency.

He was taken to the Campo Limpo municipal hospital where he later died of his injuries, officials said.

It is the second incident in less than a year in which fans have fallen from a stand at the Morumbi stadium.

Last May, more than a dozen people plunged three meters to the ground when a railing collapsed during a Copa Libertadores match.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp