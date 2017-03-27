Football fan dies after falling from stand

By IANS

SAO PAULO: A football fan died after falling from the second tier of a grandstand during a match between Brazilian rivals Sao Paulo and Corinthians.



Bruno Pereira da Silva suffered fatal injuries on Sunday after attempting to jump a fence dividing sections of fans at the Morumbi stadium here, reports Xinhua news agency.



He was taken to the Campo Limpo municipal hospital where he later died of his injuries, officials said.



It is the second incident in less than a year in which fans have fallen from a stand at the Morumbi stadium.



Last May, more than a dozen people plunged three meters to the ground when a railing collapsed during a Copa Libertadores match.