Home Sport Football

Everton manager Ronald Koeman says Aaron Lennon health all that matters

England international and Everton winger Aaron Lennon was detained by police on Sunday over fears for his welfare.

Published: 05th May 2017 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2017 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

Everton winger Aaron Lennon (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Everton will give winger Aaron Lennon all the time he needs to recover from his mental health problems, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.

England international Lennon, 30, was detained by police on Sunday over fears for his welfare and Everton said he was being treated for a "stress-related illness".

Lennon has since received widespread support from within the football community and Koeman said Everton's top priority was ensuring he returns to full health.

"As you know, the club mentioned that Aaron had a stress-related illness and it is a private situation," Koeman told reporters at his weekly press conference.

"We try to give him all the support (to enable) him to come back as soon as possible.

"We have contact with him and his family and I think it is best we keep it inside between club, the player and his family.

"We would like to see him back, but what is important now is for him to be like he was. Life, health, is more important than football."

Koeman acknowledged that there are now greater pressures on players than during his own playing days, but he believes support networks have evolved as well.

"The whole social media is different than it was 20 years ago and of course that is more pressure," said the former Barcelona and Netherlands centre-back.

"More football, more games, international football -- that is really tough for players.

"We try always with every individual player to help him to improve as a football player.

"If we feel there are some problems in mental health or other issues, then we have enough people working in the club to help players with these kind of problems."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lennon Koeman Everton

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp