Home Sport Football

North Korea beats Malaysia 4-1 in Asian Cup qualifying

North Korea moved into second place in its Asian Cup qualifying group by beating Malaysia 4-1 on neutral turf in Thailand on Friday, finally starting a series that has been postponed three times.

Published: 11th November 2017 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2017 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Malaysia's Kunanlan Subramaniam, left, and North Korea's Jong IL Gwan battle for the ball during their Asian Cup qualifiers soccer match at Thunder Castle stadium in Buriram province, Thailand. | AP

By Associated Press

BURIRAM: North Korea moved into second place in its Asian Cup qualifying group by beating Malaysia 4-1 on neutral turf in Thailand on Friday, finally starting a series that has been postponed three times.

The Asian Football Confederation intervened to ensure the match was played Thailand because of political tensions between North Korea and Malaysia.

Pak Kwang Ryong gave North Korea the lead 12th minute from the penalty spot, and Kim Yu Song made it 2-0 in the 42nd. Kim Yong Il scored in the 48th and Jong il Gwan made it 4-1 in the 59th.

Muhammad Safawi Rasid pulled one back for Malaysia in the 67th.

"Of course, it's very stressing that three games were postponed and that we cannot play at home first match against Malaysia," North Korea head coach Jorn Anderson said. "But ... the situations are like that. We have two matches here. We have to do it. The first match we win. And we are very satisfied."

North Korea was designated as the host of the first game. Malaysia will have to regroup quickly as the designated host of the return match on Monday at the same venue.

"Look, North Korea was a correct winner, but the defeat was very heavy concerning what happened," Malaysia coach Manuel Martinho Vingado said.

The win gives North Korea five points in Group B, level with Hong Kong. Lebanon leads with 10 points, while Malaysia is last with one. The top two teams advance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp