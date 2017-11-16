Home Sport Football

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann says they should win against Real Madrid

Griezmann said his club's forthcoming tie against Real Madrid in the La Liga was a vital fixture and his team should win it.

Published: 16th November 2017 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2017 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann (File | AP)

By IANS

MADRID: Atletico Madrid key striker Antoine Griezmann said his club's forthcoming tie against Real Madrid in the La Liga was a vital fixture and his team should win it.

Atletico Madrid will take on Spanish league defending champions on Saturday in the derby encounter. 

"It's a game to win, in the new stadium people will come into it with great enthusiasm," the French international was quoted saying by Spanish website Marca. "It is a very important game for the fans and for the club." 

The 26-year-old admitted Atletico Madrid were facing trouble scoring goals. 

"Defensively we are well and we only need luck in the front. We have to work and improve," he added. 


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Real Madrid Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp