Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann says they should win against Real Madrid

By IANS

MADRID: Atletico Madrid key striker Antoine Griezmann said his club's forthcoming tie against Real Madrid in the La Liga was a vital fixture and his team should win it.

Atletico Madrid will take on Spanish league defending champions on Saturday in the derby encounter.

"It's a game to win, in the new stadium people will come into it with great enthusiasm," the French international was quoted saying by Spanish website Marca. "It is a very important game for the fans and for the club."

The 26-year-old admitted Atletico Madrid were facing trouble scoring goals.

"Defensively we are well and we only need luck in the front. We have to work and improve," he added.



