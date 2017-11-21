Home Sport Football

Marcus Rashford wants Manchester United winning machine

Rashford is hungry for more, counting every trophy while trying to enjoy a whirlwind rise that started less than 21 months ago.

Published: 21st November 2017 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2017 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Marcus Rashford says Manchester United are on the path to becoming relentless winners under manager Jose Mourinho and wants Old Trafford to become an unbreachable fortress once again.

Mourinho oversaw a disappointing sixth-place finish in his first season at Old Trafford but followed Louis van Gaal's FA Cup triumph with Europa League, League Cup and Community Shield glory.

Rashford, 20, is hungry for more, counting every trophy while trying to enjoy a whirlwind rise that started less than 21 months ago.

"There's so many different incidents that can easily pass you by and you forget about," the 20-year-old told Britain's Press Association.

"As an example, as soon as you win a trophy, in my mind straightaway you're thinking about winning the next trophy. That's when you can miss the moment of enjoying winning that trophy. It's difficult.

"We went through that second year and won three trophies in the year, so we were winning things and winning things and it became normal for us.

"That's what United has always been about, so it is important for us to try and get that feeling back to Old Trafford of winning."

Rashford said the fear factor was coming back to Old Trafford but the current team -- second in the Premier League behind Manchester City -- still had a long way to go to match the success of Alex Ferguson's relentless winning machine.

"I think that's still there," Rashford said. "But teams are coming to have a go and we want to get rid of that.

"We want to make it the fortress that it was before. I think we're on a path back to doing that. We've got the right manager, we've have the right staff, so it's just about producing now on the field."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marcus Rashford Manchester United EPL Premier League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp