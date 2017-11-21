Marcus Rashford wants Manchester United winning machine

By AFP

LONDON: Marcus Rashford says Manchester United are on the path to becoming relentless winners under manager Jose Mourinho and wants Old Trafford to become an unbreachable fortress once again.

Mourinho oversaw a disappointing sixth-place finish in his first season at Old Trafford but followed Louis van Gaal's FA Cup triumph with Europa League, League Cup and Community Shield glory.

Rashford, 20, is hungry for more, counting every trophy while trying to enjoy a whirlwind rise that started less than 21 months ago.

"There's so many different incidents that can easily pass you by and you forget about," the 20-year-old told Britain's Press Association.

"As an example, as soon as you win a trophy, in my mind straightaway you're thinking about winning the next trophy. That's when you can miss the moment of enjoying winning that trophy. It's difficult.

"We went through that second year and won three trophies in the year, so we were winning things and winning things and it became normal for us.

"That's what United has always been about, so it is important for us to try and get that feeling back to Old Trafford of winning."

Rashford said the fear factor was coming back to Old Trafford but the current team -- second in the Premier League behind Manchester City -- still had a long way to go to match the success of Alex Ferguson's relentless winning machine.

"I think that's still there," Rashford said. "But teams are coming to have a go and we want to get rid of that.

"We want to make it the fortress that it was before. I think we're on a path back to doing that. We've got the right manager, we've have the right staff, so it's just about producing now on the field."