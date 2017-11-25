Home Sport Football

Mesut Ozil not going to Barcelona, asserts Arsenal gaffer Arsene Wenger 

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.

LONDON: Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger brushed aside talk of star attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil making a switch to Spanish football giants FC Barcelona.

"What kind of control can I have over that? All these people have agents who can talk to anybody. That doesn't disturb people, that happens all through their career," Wenger was quoted as saying by ESPNFC on Friday.

Manchester United and Fenerbahce are also linked with moves for the player.

Chile star Alexis Sanchez has also been linked to a move away from the club but Wenger said he is not worried about fielding the pair ahead of Sunday's trip to Burnley.

"They are honest. I don't question their honesty," the Frenchman said.

"Nobody knows what will happen when the players reach the end of their contracts. Our worry is to perform on Sunday, that's it.

"They want to turn up and put in good performances. I have no concerns. I am more concerned about the team performance.

"Ozil and Alexis are praised when the team is doing well because of them, and when the team doesn't do well they get more criticism. I'm more concerned that the team focuses on strong performances.

"My worry is on Sunday. After that, I will care about the second half of the season later,'' Wenger added. 

Both players are expected to be recalled for Sunday's trip to Turf Moor after Wenger made 11 changes for the 1-0 Europa League defeat to Cologne in Germany on Thursday night.
 

