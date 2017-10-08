Home Sport Football

Bayern Munich stopper Manuel Neuer could be out till March

Germany coach Joachim Loew said he was confident Neuer would be fit in time for next year's World Cup in Russia.

Published: 08th October 2017 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2017 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (File | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said Saturday he could now be sidelined until March because he is taking longer than expected to recover from a foot operation.

Neuer was initially expecting to return in January, but he told the club's TV station: "The wound in the foot is healing and it could take up to six months.

"It always depends on the healing process of course," he added.

Neuer, 31, said however his rehabilitation was going well "and I'm very positive and I think it's going to get better".

He fractured his left foot in training in September, just weeks after returning to action following a fracture of the same foot in April during the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

The prolonged absence of Neuer, the club's captain, is another setback for Bayern who on Friday announced veteran coach Jupp Heynckes was returning to the club for a fourth stint to steady the ship following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian parted company with the Bavarian giants after a 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League compounded a stuttering start to the Bundesliga campaign.

Germany coach Joachim Loew said he was confident Neuer would be fit in time for next year's World Cup in Russia.

"I hope he can return as soon as possible," Loew said. "I know Manuel can very quickly get back to fitness, which will be extremely important because he has been the best goalkeeper in the world over the last few years."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Germany football Bayern Munich Manuel Neuer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp