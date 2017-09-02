Wenger said that Sanchez will make sure he does not let down people who have shown faith in him (File | AP)

LONDON: Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger insisted on Saturday that star forward Alexis Sanchez is still interested in playing for the club despite being prevented from signing for Manchester City on the last day of the transfer window.

Sanchez was linked to Manchester City but Arsenal ensured that the move fell through at the last minute.

Sanchez, who is currently playing in the World Cup qualifiers for Chile, was reportedly keen on a move to Manchester City. But Wenger insisted that the botched move will not affect the 28-year-old Chile international's motivation to perform for Arsenal.

"Your interest is always to perform and he is 100 percent committed, I have no doubt about that," Wenger was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

Wenger also said that the forward will make sure he does not let down people who have shown faith in him.

"I spoke before about integrity and values and I always make sure my commitment is at the level expected from the people who pay me and have confidence in me. I think the players' side is exactly the same," the French coach said.

"It was not very close, it's very difficult for me to speak about that because what I want now is the player to focus on his career, on his season and Arsenal," he added.

Sanchez has scored 53 goals in 104 appearances for Arsenal. He also helped the club win the FA Cup twice and Community Shield once since 2014.