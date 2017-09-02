A Twitter upload by 'Indian Football Team Official' showing the team members having a snack break at their hotel in Macau

MACAU: Dark clouds and a heavy shower greeted the Indian football team here for its 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against Macau on September 5.

"We hope to play our game and not allow Macau to play theirs," national coach Stephen Constantine said on arrival.

"We are here to win but Macau will also be playing to win. Every team plays to win. I feel Macau were unlucky against the Kyrgyz Republic when they played away. They should have scored a couple and are a team which is quite brilliant on the counter attack.

"I am sure they are ready for us. We have some youngsters in the team and that is because of the evolution which we're undergoing in the team," Constantine quipped.