ZAGREB (CROATIA): Centre-back Domagoj Vida grabbed a crucial 1-0 victory for Croatia over Kosovo in World Cup qualifying, as Saturday's postponed match was completed on Sunday.

The Group I encounter in Zagreb had been called off due to heavy rain and a waterlogged pitch, and resumed in the 21st minute on Sunday at 1230 GMT.

The win takes Croatia back above Ukraine to the top of the table, as they bounced back from their 1-0 loss in Iceland last time out.

In a very tight group with the top four sides separated by just five points, Croatia will visit fourth-placed Turkey on Tuesday with a two-point lead over Ukraine.

Having thrashed Kosovo 6-0 earlier in the campaign, Ante Cacic's hosts were surprised by a far more stubborn outfit.

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic wasted a trio of presentable chances, while Josip Pivaric also went close, but the only goal eventually arrived in the 74th minute.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric provided the quality needed to break the deadlock with a free-kick that was powerfully headed home by Vida, giving the 28-year-old his second international goal on his 50th appearance.