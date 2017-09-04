English Premier League football club Arsenal wished their Malayali fans a happy Onam through a short video uploaded on their Facebook page.

The video titled "Happy Onam Indian Gooners" features the side's star French striker Oliver Giroud and centre-back Laurent Koscielny wishing the fans " A happy Onam."

The football crazy state has district level affiliated fan clubs of the West-London based club. The video has so far received 81,000 views and 3,800 shares.

The thirteen-time winners of the Premier League, coached by legendary Arsenal Wenger, is currently struggling at a lowly sixteenth at the table.