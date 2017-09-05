With just three matches to go in the South American World Cup qualifying program, Express takes a look at how the teams are placed...

Chile, Argentina badly placed

Consecutive winners of the Copa America have struggled for consistency and that has left them occupying fourth place, last of the automatic placings. With matches at Bolivia and Brazil to come, they could well drop down to the playoffs. Argentina, even if in fifth, are in better shape with the next two matches at home. But complacency has left them hanging in the balance.

Brazil already through

The latest incarnation of the Selecao has been a joy to watch with goals by the bucket loads. And unlike some previous teams, the five-time champions have already punched their ticket to the World Cup. This means coach Tite can afford to start experimenting too. They have a loaded front three and are one of the bookies’ favourites to win the Cup for the first time in 16 years.

Sunday’s qualifying results

Group A: Netherlands bt Bulgaria 3-1, Sweden beat Belarus 4-0, France drew with Luxembourg 0-0.

Group B: The Faroe Islands beat Andorra 1-0, Switzerland beat Latvia 3-0, Portugal beat Hungary 1-0.

Group H: Estonia beat Cyprus 1-0, Bosnia & Herzegovina beat Gibraltar 4-0, Belgium beat Greece 2-1, Croatia beat Kosova 1-0.