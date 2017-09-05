Dele Alli has apologised for his foul gesture during England's 2-1 win over Slovakia in the FIFA 2018 World Cup. (Photo: AP)

LONDON: England attacking midfielder Dele Alli has apologised for his foul gesture during England's 2-1 win over Slovakia in the FIFA 2018 World Cup European qualifiers at Wembley Stadium here.



Alli on Monday displayed his middle finger in the 77th minute of the qualifier but later apologised on Twitter and said it was aimed in the direction of his former Tottenham club-mate Kyle Walker.



"Just to clarify, the gesture tonight was a joke between me and my good friend Kyle Walker! Apologies for any offence caused! Great win 2nite," Alli tweeted.

The incident took place in the match after the 21-year-old was denied a free-kick following a tackle from former Liverpool centre-back Martin Skrtel.



The win assured England top spot in Group F with 20 points, while Slovakia settled in the second place with 15.

