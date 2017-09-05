PARIS: Misfit Paris Saint-Germain forward Hatem Ben Arfa was omitted from the French club's Champions League squad on Monday and sent to train with the reserve team.

The 30-year-old former Newcastle United, Marseille, Lyon and Nice forward was told by PSG he was surplus to requirements but refused to move on in the recent transfer window.

New signings Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who PSG made the two most expensive players of all-time during the close season, were both unsurprisingly included in the 24-man squad.