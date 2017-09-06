BENGALURU: Six months ago when Luis Norton de Matos replaced Nicolai Adam as the coach of the Indian U-17 football team, it was a tough time. With just a month to go for the World Cup, things look better. The boys are in good shape and on the exposure tours abroad, they have fared decently.

But, is the team prepared to take on USA, Colombia and Ghana in the World Cup? The Portuguese coach said, “The team has made a lot of progress since March. But we know that the gap between these teams and India is big. It could only be reduced with more age-group matches, which unfortunately are not there. So, I won’t say we will beat them in the World Cup, but the confidence has grown and I feel we can challenge them.”

When India received the hosting rights in December 2013, it was a challenge for the country to assemble a squad which could take on some of the best footballing nations. The next challenge was international exposure. While the probable played the AFC U-16 Championship and BRICS Games in Goa, they could only register a draw in two tournaments combined, against Saudi Arabia. The lack of exposure and competitive matches was evident. Trips to Europe and Mexico were to help the team and they returned with draws against Lazio, Serbia and Chile.

On Sunday, when they played a practice game against the India U-19 team, improvements were visible. Minerva Punjab FC academy forward Mohammad Shahjahan curled in a ball from outside the box and surprised all. The effort drew U-19 coach Floyd Pinto’s applause. “The team has improved after the trips. Defensively, they are more organised and are playing well on the counters. They have improved individually. But a total offensive unit takes years of hard work, which we don’t have due to lack of time,” De Matos said.

At a time when all World Cup aspirants are practising in Europe, Indian boys are back home and toiling in Bengaluru. With USA and Australia trips failing to materialise, the Portuguese coach is looking forward to a few international friendlies before the World Cup.

“It’s very important to play competitive games and international tournaments. We played only three, while other teams have already played more than five tournaments in the last one year. But we have no time now to think about that. We are trying to organise 2-3 international games. That will give us match practice,” De Matos said. “We also have to look after the boys. We should not overburden them with matches, which could cause injuries at this crucial time. We already have two key players injured.”

