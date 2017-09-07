MILAN: AC Milan defender Andrea Conti suffered an ankle sprain playing his first senior international match for Italy, the Serie A team confirmed on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old right-back made his Italy debut in Tuesday's 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Israel in Reggio Emilio but was forced off the pitch and replaced by Chelsea's Davide Zappacosta.

"(Conti) suffered from a slight sprained ankle," AC Milan said in a statement, adding he would "be monitored and if necessary will undergo further medical examination in the next few days".

Conti, who joined Milan in June for a reported 24 million euros ($28.6 million) from rivals Atalanta, has already started walking without any pain, the team said, but is doubtful for Sunday's trip by the Chinese-owned club to Lazio.