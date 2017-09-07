CHENNAI: The uncertainty in the country’s footballing landscape may force another club to shut shop. The Essel Group-owned Mumbai FC, who got relegated to the second division of I-League last season, are deliberating on whether to close down footballing operations in the country.After getting relegated, club authorities had written to the All India Football Federation, asking for leniency, like the parent body had shown to Aizawl FC the previous season. But AIFF is in no mood to do so this time. Their stand is, the club should either play in the second division and come up or they can shell out a fee of `3 crores, the amount mentioned in the Request for Proposal (RFP) document of the I-League.

This means they have to apply for a slot like a newcomer and hope to enter the league after paying the fee.

“If they apply following the corporate rule, we can definitely look into their case,” AIFF vice-president Subrata Dutta said. However, the club does not want to spend this amount, especially considering a scenario where the I-League and Indian Super League will run simultaneously.According to a top club official, this might signal the end. “We are not a new club, like the ones who are looking to bid. We have been in existence for 10 years and have produced many India players. If they had shown some leniency, we could have considered,” he said.

“But now, we are thinking about skipping this year’s I-League. We plan to have a proper discussion with our stakeholders and then decide whether we should play next year or shut shop completely. Playing 2nd division is out of the question,” the official told Express. He added that economic disparity between the two leagues both getting official status in the form of AFC Cup slots is another concern.

The current scenario looks bleak for I-League. Currently there are only eight teams with Bengaluru FC having shifted to ISL. Western India might go unrepresented this time with DSK Shivajians almost on the path of withdrawal. Manipur’s Neroca FC are set to play in the I-League after winning the second division.

Fans create online petition

Yellow Brigade, fan club of Mumbai FC, have created an online petition on change.org in a bid to secure enough signatures to persuade the club to keep playing. The petition is around 60 short of garnering 2000 votes. It gained attention after former players like Steven Dias shared it on Facebook.“It is getting great response from players and fans alike. Even West Block Blues (BFC fan club) and the various fan clubs of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have signed. Hopefully, something good will come out of this,” Yellow Brigade co-founder Robin d’Souza said.

