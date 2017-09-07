LONDON: Premier League clubs will no longer be able to sign players in the weeks after the season starts.

From 2018, the transfer window will close in the Premier League on the Thursday before the opening match of the season. The next transfer window opens in January.

Premier League clubs will still be able to sell players to clubs in other leagues where the transfer window remains open.

This year, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain played for Arsenal in a 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the third game of the season on Aug. 27. He then joined Liverpool on Aug. 31 — the final day of the transfer window.