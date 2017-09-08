Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will miss his side's Premier League showdown with Liverpool on Saturday due to a calf injury, manager Pep Guardiola revealed on Friday.

The centre-back, who has a long history of calf problems, sustained the injury after completing the 90 minutes of Belgium's 4-0 victory over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying last week.

"He played with Belgium against Gibraltar. They won 9-0. He had a little problem in his calf. I think he will not be able (to play) tomorrow," Guardiola told reporters at City's training centre in Manchester.

Guardiola predicted that Kompany would only be sidelined for a "short" period of time.

City are level on points with second-placed Liverpool in the Premier League table after winning two and drawing one of their three games to date.